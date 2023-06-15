Kenny Omega Welcomes Eddie Kingston To Fight With the Elite After Dynamite Ends

After the end of last night’s AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega sent a message to Eddie Kingston, who indirectly helped the Elite against the Blackpool Combat Club. Omega told Kingston that he was welcome to fight with them any time. Kingston stood in the ring across from the group but didn’t say anything.

Omega said: “Eddie, I’m talking to you. That’s right. No, it’s not what you think. I don’t want to fight you. In fact, we can both use as many friends as we can get. Before you get the idea. I’m not saying we’re gonna share a milk. I’m not saying we’re gonna share a Coke Zero. But if you want a place in this ring with The Elite, if you want to fight the good fight against those guys back there, against those guys across the sea in Japan, then you’ve got a home in an AEW ring with us.”