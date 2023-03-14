Kenny Omega Excited For His First Televised Match In His Hometown

Kenny Omega is wrestling his first televised match to take place in his hometown of Winnipeg on this week’s Dynamite, and he recently talked about coming home for the show. The former AEW World Champion spoke with the Winnipeg Free Press for a new interview promoting Dynamite’s arrival in the city on Wednesday, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On wrestling in Winnipeg as a teenager: “I was elated, unbelievably excited to look in my piggy bank after a month’s worth of (wrestling), which at that time was two shows a week, and a lot of those were ladder matches, hardcore matches, and all sorts of things, and see that I had twenty dollars… It didn’t even work out to five dollars a match. [laughs]}

On having his first televised match in his hometown: “When AEW became a thing, we always thought ‘Boy, wouldn’t it be cool if this really was an international wrestling product.’ And not only international by how you consume it via television or internet, but I really wanted to do live shows all around the world. For one of our first international shows, and one of our first Canadian shows, to be in my hometown is a really cool thing and I’m sure Chris [Jericho] has a very similar feeling towards it.”