Kenny Omega Has Big Expectations For Match With Hangman Page, Says Page Was Meant For AEW

Kenny Omega has a big match with Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear, and Omega says he has a lot of expectations for the bout. Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated promoting tomorrow’s PPV, and you can check out some highlights below:

On bringing Page into AEW and the Elite: “We don’t just bring just anyone into our group. If there is one area where the Bucks and I have really honed in, it’s realizing the types of people that have potential for greatness in professional wrestling. This industry has no set of rules or a template for what creates a star. All you need is that raw talent, and it was clear Hangman had that.

“Hangman had a never-say-die attitude, incredible athleticism and a very clean slate in terms of major injuries. He had this southern cowboy-ish nature, and a personality behind the scenes—one that people now see on camera—of a very lovable human being. We knew this guy was going to be an elite performer. And once AEW came along, we knew this company was meant for him.”

On his expectations for the match: “Both of us have put a lot of heart and soul into this. We haven’t been handed scripts or sat in production meetings to build this story. A lot of this comes from reality. Maybe we’ve sensationalized some of the details, but there is a lot of truth to the story we’re telling. There is real-life emotion attached to this clash.”

On where the rivalry ranks among his favorites: “After this pay-per-view ends, will I be able to take this story—the one that ‘Hangman’ and I have told—and place it amongst some of my favorites?. Can I hang the ‘Hangman’ story on the mantle alongside the Okada story, the [Kota] Ibushi story, the Moxley story, The Elite story and the Bullet Club Civil War? Will the ‘Hangman’ story belong there? My hope is that it will.”