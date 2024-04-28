Kenny Omega Explains Why He’s a Fan of Roman Reigns

– As previously reported, AEW star and former world champion Kenny Omega has expressed his admiration and respect for former WWE Champion Roman Reigns. During a recent Twitch steam, Omega spoke more about his fandom for the former Undisputed Universal Champion (via Fightful):

“I’m not going to accept Roman Reigns slander in this chat. I think he’s incredible. I don’t think he’s boring either. I would actually say that I’m pretty jealous because Roman Reigns is presented in the exact same way that I would love to be presented. He’s presented as the man who is the champion to have big matches at the pay-per-views where you’re either really cheering for him or you’re cheering for someone else. That’s professional wrestling. He’s getting to do what I did in New Japan so I can’t be a hater on that. I’m a fan.”

Roman Reigns lost the championship to Cody Rhodes earlier this month at WrestleMania 40: Night 2. He’s currently taking some time off from WWE TV. During last night’s SmackDown, Paul Heyman announced that Reigns has been removed from eligibility for the WWE Draft.