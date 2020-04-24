Kenny Omega Expresses Regret At DDT Pro Cancelling Wrestle Peter Pan

As we reported yesterday, DDT Pro Wrestling announced that they have been forced to cancel the Wrestle Peter Pan 2020 event, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Kenny Omega, who was scheduled to return to Japan for the event, spoke about its cancellation in a new video.

He said: “It is with great disappointment and regret that I cannot come to Japan. I have to miss the Saitama Super Arena show. All of our lives have changed because of the coronavirus … Until the coronavirus calms down, I’ll be here waiting it out, staying inside, waiting for my next opportunity to see you guys, my friends and family in the DDT Universe. All the friends and family I have in Japan, I can’t wait to make my return. I’m counting the days and I promise you as soon as I have a chance I will be back.”