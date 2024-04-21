Kenny Omega Says He’s a Fan Of Soft Ground Wrestling: ‘I Think We All Are’

Soft Ground Wrestling out of Uganda has become a popular company online, and Kenny Omega counts himself as a fan. The promotion has regularly gone viral on Twitter for clips posted and recently had Mace and Mansoor show up to support them. Omega was asked if he’s a fan of the company on a recent Twitch stream and answered in the affirmative.

“Yes. Yes, I think we all are,” Omega said (per Fightful). “SGW Uganda, one thing that I really love and appreciate about it is that when you’re watching it, you can feel the heart of the athletes. It’s infectious to see the passion of these people and the passion of through their work. Even in the most rudimentary of ways, they wrestle on a dirt ring. It looks like bamboo posts. Visually, there are ropes, but I don’t think you can run them. You understand by watching that they are in there trying to do a professional wrestling show.”

He continued, “I think they are doing a great job entertaining the fans. They are clearly doing a great job entertaining people online. It’s quite impressive actually that a promotion with a small start and humble beginning has been able to attract so much attention around the world. As you’ve seen, they had a couple of folks from WWE visit there very recently. AEW alumni CIMA took his STRONGHEARTS there. This place, it’s getting traction. I think that’s wonderful. It’s cool. It’d be great to test their athletes or go out there myself.”