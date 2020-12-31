wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Files New Trademarks For ‘The Cleaner’ And More
Heel by Nature reports that on December 27, Kenny Omega filed for trademarks for his ring name, his logo (the greek letter Omega) and ‘The Cleaner’. The trademarks are for:
Kenny Omega
IC 005. US 005 006 018 044 046 051 052. G & S: Nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements. FIRST USE: 20201100. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20201100
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20080000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20080000
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20010000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20010000
The Cleaner
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20140000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20140000
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20141003. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20141003
Omega Logo
INTERNATIONAL CLASS 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
