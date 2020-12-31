wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Files New Trademarks For ‘The Cleaner’ And More

December 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega Don Callis AEW

Heel by Nature reports that on December 27, Kenny Omega filed for trademarks for his ring name, his logo (the greek letter Omega) and ‘The Cleaner’. The trademarks are for:

Kenny Omega

IC 005. US 005 006 018 044 046 051 052. G & S: Nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements. FIRST USE: 20201100. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20201100
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20080000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20080000

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20010000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20010000

The Cleaner

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20140000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20140000

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20141003. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20141003

Omega Logo

INTERNATIONAL CLASS 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

