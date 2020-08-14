wrestling / News
Various News: Kenny Omega Looks Back At G1 Climax Okada Match, Rousey Opens World of Warcraft Card Packs, GCW Update
– Kenny Omega tweeted about the finish to his 2017 G1 Climax match against Kazuchika Okada, noting that he had to have knee surgery after the match.
“I needed knee surgery and had terrible vertigo since the Okada match the night before. Prayed to anyone willing to listen and somehow got through it. Very proud of this performance. Maybe the right man won.”
I needed knee surgery and had terrible vertigo since the Okada match the night before. Prayed to anyone willing to listen and somehow got through it. Very proud of this performance. Maybe the right man won. https://t.co/zHokrBjSFy
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 13, 2020
– Ronda Rousey tears into a ton of World of Warcraft card packs in a quest to find a Blazing Hippogryph.
– GCW has announced Allie Kat for their Tournament of Survival 5 show on August 22nd in Atlantic City, NJ.
*TOS5 UPDATE*
Just Added
Entrant #6
ALLIE KAT
The Field:
1. Colon
2. RSP
3. Atticus
4. Mercer
5. Ryan
6. Kat
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/IDTbFbBFIy
GCW presents ToS5
Sat 8/22 – 4pm
Atlantic City, NJ
More⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QghXl2OLvz
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 14, 2020
