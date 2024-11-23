It’s officially official now: Kenny Omega will battle Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty. As reported, Omega and Kidd agreed to a match earlier this week at the January 5th crossover event, with Omega laying out the initial challenge and Kidd accepting. NJPW has now announced that the match is set for the January 5th event.

The announcement reads:

Kenny Omega vs Gabe Kidd official for Wrestle Dynasty!

Omega’s singles return set for January 5

Kenny Omega’s altercation with Gabe Kidd backstage at Power Struggle on November 4 has been the talk of the wrestling world for several weeks. This week saw Kenny Omega issue an interview saying that after consideration and discussion with NJPW officials, he was willing to wrestle Kidd at the Tokyo Dome. That challenge was accepted, first on social media and then in Yokohama by Kidd, who took to the microphone to yell that ‘it doesn’t matter what NJPW or the fans want, what matters is what I want’. Kidd’s expletive laced tirade, at the end of a violent and dominant brawl against Chase Owens and KENTA, has now been recognised, and the match is official.

Kenny Omega will step into a pro-wrestling ring in anger for the first time in 396 days, and in an NJPW ring for the first time in two years exactly. Will he prevail against the violent mad man in the Tokyo Dome?