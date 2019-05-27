Kenny Omega Gets Emotional When Talking About Not Signing Kota Ibushi For AEW

Back in April, Kota Ibushi revealed that he planned to stay with NJPW until the day he dies, confirming he turned down an offer from AEW. Wrestling Inc reports that Kenny Omega was asked about this during a panel at Starrcast II and he got emotional when discussing not being able to bring Ibushi to the promotion.

While tearing up, he said: “I knew that I couldn’t ask Ibushi to sign because I knew it was his time, and he deserved it. Anyway, I knew that if I asked for him to come here, that he would. And if I begged for him to come, that he would. But, I knew that his dream before anything that we ever did was to win the IWGP Heavyweight Belt.”