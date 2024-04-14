Kenny Omega Gives Update on His Health, Says He’s Not Ready to Wrestle Yet

In his latest stream on Twitch (via Fightful), Kenny Omega gave an update on his health after he was diagnosed with diverticulitis and diverticulosis last year. He has been unable to wrestle since that time. He noted that while he’s not in much pain as he was thanks to his treatment, he knows he cannot wrestle yet. He admitted that he will need to have “probably have a bit of a stay” in the hospital to take care of the problem.

He said: “Even though I’m very much still dealing with the effects of diverticulitis and diverticulosis. There is this wonderful clinic, LifeMed Clinic over in Baltimore, and they have helped a number of wrestlers. They have done stuff with DPP and DDP Yoga. Their professionals were able to hook me up with a supplement line consisting of the stuff that I need for general gut health and healing peptides, has helped me feel very good in my day-to-day. Before, I was having one real bad day and one real good day. On streaming days, I would almost stay in bed until 5 PM to make sure I could do it. It’s something I wanted to do. IV drips, being hydrated, even though it sounds like a strange thing. When it’s bad, you don’t feel like digesting anything because drinking and eating hurts. With these supplements, a lot of my inflammation has gone down. I’m able to eat properly and drink more fluids without feeling discomfort. Aside from feeling sensitive to the touch, for a quick second I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, is it possible I’m able to go back without surgery?’ Nah. The first time I take someone’s double foot stomp, even if it’s Marko Stunt or Riho, something is probably going to blow. Even if Dobby walks on my belly, that’s a 21-pound cat. As good as I feel right now in my day to day and training, once impact starts to get involved or you have to use your core to do heavy lifts, that’s when things start to get dangerous. I’m going to have to make sure it’s all taken care of.“