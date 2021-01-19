Kenny Omega On Goals For AEW Women’s Division, Working With Impact Wrestling, AEW’s Handling Of Pandemic

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Kenny Omega discussed AEW running shows during the pandemic, working with Impact Wrestling, goals for the AEW women’s division, and much more. Here are some of the highlights.

Kenny Omega on AEW running shows during the pandemic: “At one time we wondered if we could even run shows. I think we found a viable solution when issues with COVID happened. Everyone was on board with [the measures taken] to create a safe environment for us to do what we love to do. When you face a challenge with your brothers and sisters in arms and overcome it together, you become closer. I think that is how we are as a roster now.”

On what he’s learned from the experience: “That safety is paramount. COVID is a terrible situation for everyone across the board. The best thing we can do is be prepared to take care of one another right when something bad happens. There is no reason to do what we were taught to do at the entry level of wrestling, which is to tough [injuries] out. It doesn’t help anybody. We’ve had very serious situations and maybe didn’t do the right thing [in the past]. Luckily we didn’t pay the price for it.”

On the storyline transformation with AEW working with other promotions: “It just felt like wrestling needed a shot in the arm. It could have come from anyone, [but] it just so happened I had a good idea—something unique that I was in a position to pull off and had the support to do. We thought, “Let’s pull the trigger on this and get people talking. Let’s take the first step in trying to unite a large fan base that has very much been divided.”

On working with Impact Wrestling: “I went to Impact, [Lucha Libre] AAA [Worldwide] and back to AEW, so I have been able to see three different rosters—all incredibly talented, regardless of what fans say is the best. As a performer, I’d love to work with each and every one of them. It’s exciting that we’ve blown the doors wide open and there are all these potential opponents. I just hope as we present these new matches, the fans enjoy watching them as [much as] we enjoy performing them.”

On goals for the AEW women’s division: “I think we are taking baby steps. We have hungry performers who are passionate about getting a chance to do their best. Passion speaks to me more than the performance of a maneuver, and right now, our women are really chomping at the bit to get these TV spots. They’re all training hard. Our roster keeps getting better. [No one has] lost their passion. They are still striving for that big goal, which is for the women’s division to get more time. I’ll have the biggest smile on my face the day we get it. I know we will.”