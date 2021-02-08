Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers Didn’t Get Approval To Wear Bullet Club Shirts At Impact’s Hard To Kill

Wrestling Perspective recently interviewed Rocky Romero, and he discussed a variety of topics, including Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers wearing Bullet Club shirts at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view last month.

When asked about the trio wearing the shirts on the show, Romero made it clear that they weren’t given approval but that it worked out fine (via Fightful):

“They did not get the okay to do that. They did not. It was a little strange for a second. I think it’s okay now, but it was kinda out of left field. I think everyone was just a little taken aback for a second, but I mean either way I’m sure it was good for Bullet Club t-shirt sales, so I mean it all worked out in the end.”

Omega and The Good Brothers defeated Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin in the six-man tag team main event on the show.