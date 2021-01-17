Kenny Omega & Good Brothers Victorious At Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill, Omega Wears Bullet Club Shirt (Pics, Video)

AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers teamed up to defeat Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill tonight. Omega wore a Bullet Club t-shirt during his entrance and did the “Too Sweet” gesture with Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The match capped off Omega appearing on Impact Wrestling several times and The Good Brothers appearing on AEW Dynamite.

Highlights are below.