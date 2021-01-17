wrestling / News
Kenny Omega & Good Brothers Victorious At Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill, Omega Wears Bullet Club Shirt (Pics, Video)
AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers teamed up to defeat Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill tonight. Omega wore a Bullet Club t-shirt during his entrance and did the “Too Sweet” gesture with Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.
The match capped off Omega appearing on Impact Wrestling several times and The Good Brothers appearing on AEW Dynamite.
Highlights are below.
The Best Bout Machine, the @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX has arrived at #HardToKill!
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/2QIZHWLgq0 pic.twitter.com/G8D59GJaQI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
#HardToKill @KennyOmegamanX @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA pic.twitter.com/WAe8mLPXMF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
MOOSE JUST DID A STANDING MOONSAULT! #HardToKill @TheMooseNation pic.twitter.com/grRC27vz6a
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
.@GottaGetSwann takes out @KennyOmegamanX and @TheMooseNation at once! #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/oqrBvNsvGZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
V-TRIGGER! #HardToKill @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/gWnzxYkjfp
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
TOP ROPE SPANISH FLY BY @TheMooseNation! #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/Vh9Mty4Pbx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
TWO WORLD CHAMPIONS GOING HEAD TO HEAD. #HardToKill @KennyOmegamanX @GottaGetSwann pic.twitter.com/nXAClMcvqK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
⚡️ “History Was Made At #HardToKill!”https://t.co/2JdngWxxKQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
