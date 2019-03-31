Kenny Omega Says It Was Hard to Keep His Signing With AEW Secret, Says More Double or Nothing Announcements Are Coming

– Kenny Omega spoke with AMBY Interviews’ Alicia Atout for a new interview discussing his signing with AEW, his love of esports and more. Video is below, plus highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On the difficulty of keeping his signing AEW from fans: “I love being transparent with people and being openly honest. It pains me when I’m signed under an NDA, or a contractual thing that disallows me to speak openly about something. I just like being honest and it’s hard for me to lie especially to where it’s like what are you doing? If I kind of know, I do want to say that I kind of know. If there’s something in place which stops me from saying what I’m doing it’s so hard to tell people, ‘I can’t tell you.’ I want to because I’m excited about it. I wasn’t forced into any decision. It was a decision I made up on my own. I’m an adult, I make my own decisions and I’m proud of those decisions. When I knew where I was gonna sign, I wanted to announce it immediately but of course, there is always a plan. It was cooler I guess to walk out of the press conference anyway. Truth be told even though I made the decision to sign, it probably was proper to do it at the press conference, because I actually signed like the real contract just moments before walking out.”

On his love of esports and working with ESPN: “Esports and just gaming, in general, is what I tend to go to. I do gaming as a pastime, as a hobby, but I also am heavily involved in the esports community as well. I do exhibition gaming, I have an esports sponsor. I’m working with ESPN as well to do features on some of their athletes and I do commentary as well. I’ll be doing more work at ESPN. I’ll be trying to feature more of their athletes, so that they can get their share of the spotlight and be more well-known in the world of esports gaming. I’m really gonna kind of push for esports to be kind of accepted among all other sports in the world. It’s kind of a sub-venture of mine but one that I’m heavily prioritizing just as much as my wrestling.”

On gaming with Xavier Woods: “One person – I’ll give him credit because he’s got courage is Austin Creed, Xavier Woods. He’s got a competitive spirit, a competitive nature. He doesn’t know when to say quit. He tries, I’ll give him credit. He’s got a lot of pride, but I mean that’s his own downfall.”

On distributing his documentary Omega Man: A Wrestling Love Story: “I know that there are other fans in other areas in the world and we are working diligently to make this available for you guys too.”

On future announcements for Double Or Nothing: “There are going to be more announcements featuring new talent that I’ve yet to announce and I’m very excited to announce.