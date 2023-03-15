wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Hasn’t Made a Decision On His Wrestling Future Yet
In an interview with CBC, Kenny Omega was asked about his wrestling future, as it’s believed his AEW contract will expire this year. Here are highlights:
On his wrestling future: “I always kind of try to find my own way, or at least try to lean in the direction of where my heart is pulling me. I haven’t had that sort of epiphany yet.”
On the Golden Lovers storyline: “I wanted to tell a story that whether you were straight, whether you’re gay, whether you are, you know, X, Y or Z didn’t matter. You could look at this story and you could appreciate the love between two individuals, the hardships of being in a competitive business, struggling together, struggling apart, [and] the power that they have when they’re focused together as a team.”
On Dynamite in Winnipeg: “Winnipeg is actually a very deep and rich wrestling culture. There’s a lot of great stars that are from Winnipeg … that are going to go down in the history books as legends in the business. I think it’s really important for us to embrace our Winnipeg wrestling culture. We love our hockey. We love our curling. Let’s love our wrestling, too.”
More Trending Stories
- NXT Women’s Title May Be Vacated, New Champion To Be Determined At Stand & Deliver
- The Bella Twins Change Public Names In Process Of Departure From WWE
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week