– As noted, Mercedes Mone recently released a video showing her meeting AEW star Kenny Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom earlier this year. Mone recently commented on the clip getting released and sent out a message to Omega via Twitter, which Omega later responded to, perhaps hinting at the two having a mixed tag team match at some point.

Mercedes Mone wrote, “So nice to meet you @KennyOmegamanX until our paths meet again.” Kenny Omega later responded, “Our work with NJPW isn’t quite done yet, so I’m sure they will! I hear they sometimes do mix matches now too…” You can view that exchange below.

At last weekend’s NJPW Battle in the Valley, Mercedes Mone beat Kairi to capture the IWGP Women’s Championship. Omega defeated Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January to win the IWGP United States Championship.

