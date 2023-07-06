wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Hints At Blood and Guts Teammate After AEW Dynamite Ends
After last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega addressed the crowd and hinted at who The Elite’s partner will be in Blood and Guts.
He said: “Now you guys listen to this. There was a week when my whereabouts were unknown. I didn’t stay home. I didn’t go to Canada. I went to recruit an old friend, somebody who’s very near and dear to my heart. I’ve got no doubt in my mind that as much as he cares about me, he cares about the men in this ring, he cares about this promotion, he cares about changing the face of professional wrestling. At Blood and Guts in two weeks, there is no way we lose.”
Kenny Omega after Rampage hinted The Elite's mystery partner for Blood & Guts:
• An old friend who Kenny recruited last month (but not in Canada!)
• Someone very near & dear to his heart
• He cares about the Elite, this promotion & changing the face of pro wrestling 🙂 pic.twitter.com/HSYMlTwiHB
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) July 6, 2023
