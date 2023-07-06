Kenny Omega Hints At Blood and Guts Teammate After AEW Dynamite Ends

After last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega addressed the crowd and hinted at who The Elite’s partner will be in Blood and Guts.

He said: “Now you guys listen to this. There was a week when my whereabouts were unknown. I didn’t stay home. I didn’t go to Canada. I went to recruit an old friend, somebody who’s very near and dear to my heart. I’ve got no doubt in my mind that as much as he cares about me, he cares about the men in this ring, he cares about this promotion, he cares about changing the face of professional wrestling. At Blood and Guts in two weeks, there is no way we lose.”