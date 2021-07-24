Kenny Omega Hopes AEW Rampage Will Focus More On Women’s Wrestling

During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega said that he hopes the upcoming series AEW Rampage will focus more on women’s wrestling than Dynamite currently does.

He said: “Rather than give them more Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, MJF…I’d rather give them the extremely talented individuals that maybe you can’t see that week. We have incredibly gifted female wrestlers that have been working really hard fighting for a spot, maybe it’s time we give them some more. That would count as a variation in content: more women’s wrestling.”

The series debuts on August 13 at 10 PM ET on TNT.