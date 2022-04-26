Kenny Omega Hopes To Attend CEO Fighting Game Championship On Same Weekend As AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Kenny Omega is hopeful that he can attend the CEO 2022 Fighting Game Championships despite the fact that it takes place the same weekend as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Omega was a guest on the Get Your Quarters On The Glass show and talked about his recovery from injury, potentially attending the video game tournament which takes place over June 24th through the 26th, and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On staying off social media while he recovers: “Lately I’ve been a little quiet [on social media]. Just kinda resting, healing, all that stuff.”

On potentially attending the CEO 2022 Fighting Game Championships: “We’re gonna try. It is – I would say things are in the works to make it doable. And it would take just very strange scheduling or prior business commitments on our side of things – the AEW side – which would forcefully pull me away. But if I have the time, or if I can create something – an opportunity for AEW or an AEW game presentation perhaps? I don’t know. But I’d love to have a presence there and I’d love AEW to have a presence as well.”