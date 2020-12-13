wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Appears During Impact Wrestling Final Resolution (Video)
December 12, 2020 | Posted by
AEW Champion Kenny Omega appeared on tonight’s Impact Wrestling Final Resolution event. Omega and Don Callis were both in a segment with Karl Anderson aboard Callis’ bus, with Omega reminding Anderson of his Japan days and telling his former Bullet Club partner that he wanted to see “the old Machine Gun” in his match against Ethan Page.
Check out the clip below.
.@MachineGunKA and @KennyOmegamanX reunited for the first time in YEARS but Omega wants to see the Machine Gun of old. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/eHTZwGAOIh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020
