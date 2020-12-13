wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Appears During Impact Wrestling Final Resolution (Video)

December 12, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Impact Wrestling Don Callis Kenny Omega

AEW Champion Kenny Omega appeared on tonight’s Impact Wrestling Final Resolution event. Omega and Don Callis were both in a segment with Karl Anderson aboard Callis’ bus, with Omega reminding Anderson of his Japan days and telling his former Bullet Club partner that he wanted to see “the old Machine Gun” in his match against Ethan Page.

Check out the clip below.

