wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Making Impact Wrestling In-Ring Debut Next Week
Kenny Omega is set to work his in-ring debut for Impact Wrestling on next week’s show. It was announced on tonight’s show that Omega will team with the Good Brothers to take on Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards on the show’s first episode on Thursday nights in the AXS TV era.
The match was announced after Omega and the Good Brothers attacked Swann tonight, with Mack and Edwards coming in to make the save. Swann and Omega will face off in a title vs. title match at Impact Rebellion with both the Impact Wrestling and AEW World Titles on the line.
IMPACT moves to Thursdays at 8pm ET on @AXSTV starting on April 8th and we have an INCREDIBLE main event in store. @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX, @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG will face IMPACT World Champion @GottaGetSwann, @TheEddieEdwards and @Willie_Mack! pic.twitter.com/gppKjrIod3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2021
It was CHAOS backstage as @GottaGetSwann and @KennyOmegamanX came to blows before backup arrived after @TheDonCallis continued to play mind games. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheEddieEdwards @Willie_Mack @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA pic.twitter.com/uXdmFhz4J0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Alleged $3 Million a Year Payout for Andrade in WWE
- Man Indicted & Fined for Cyberbullying Hana Kimura, Kimura’s Mother Launches Non-Profit Anti-Bullying Organization in Daughter’s Memory
- Andrade Issues Statement for Comments on Asuka & Brock Lesnar’s Use of English in WWE
- Andrade Says WWE Incorrectly Told Charlotte Flair She Was Pregnant, Charlotte’s Team Responds