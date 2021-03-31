Kenny Omega Making Impact Wrestling In-Ring Debut Next Week

Kenny Omega is set to work his in-ring debut for Impact Wrestling on next week’s show. It was announced on tonight’s show that Omega will team with the Good Brothers to take on Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards on the show’s first episode on Thursday nights in the AXS TV era.

The match was announced after Omega and the Good Brothers attacked Swann tonight, with Mack and Edwards coming in to make the save. Swann and Omega will face off in a title vs. title match at Impact Rebellion with both the Impact Wrestling and AEW World Titles on the line.