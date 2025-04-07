wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Retains AEW International Title In Three-Way Bout At AEW Dynasty

April 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega AEW Dynasty Image Credit: AEW

Kenny Omega had to dig deep, but he was able to retain his AEW International Championship in a three-way bout at AEW Dynasty. Omega defeated Mike Bailey and Ricochet to retain his title at Sunday’s PPV. The finish came when Omega hit a One Winged Angel off the top and Bailey was caught in the Tree of Woe, thus unable to break up the pinfall.

After the match, Omega was confronted by AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in the ring. The two stared off and Omega turned to leave and headed to the back.

Omega’s AEW International Championship reign is now up to 29 days, having defeated Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution to capture the title.

