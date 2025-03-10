wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Captures International Title At AEW Revolution

March 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

We have a new AEW International Champion in Kenny Omega, who ended Konosuke Takeshita’s title reign at AEW Revolution. Omega defeated Takeshita in a lengthy match at Sunday’s PPV, winning the International Title in the process. Don Callis tried to stop Omega from getting the win by blocking the One Winged Angel after a V Trigger to Takeshita, but Omega was still able to pin the champion with a crucifix to win the match and the title.

This marks Omega’s first run with the AEW International Championship and ends Takeshita’s reign at 148 days. He won the title from Will Ospreay at AEW WrestleDream in October 2024. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898927362504368426

