Kenny Omega Captures International Title At AEW Revolution

We have a new AEW International Champion in Kenny Omega, who ended Konosuke Takeshita’s title reign at AEW Revolution. Omega defeated Takeshita in a lengthy match at Sunday’s PPV, winning the International Title in the process. Don Callis tried to stop Omega from getting the win by blocking the One Winged Angel after a V Trigger to Takeshita, but Omega was still able to pin the champion with a crucifix to win the match and the title.

This marks Omega’s first run with the AEW International Championship and ends Takeshita’s reign at 148 days. He won the title from Will Ospreay at AEW WrestleDream in October 2024. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

TAKESHITA V OMEGA! Can Kenny Omega become your NEW AEW International Champion?! Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Takesoup | @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/ixIIrRONfh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025

Can Konosuke Takeshita fend off Kenny Omega and remain AEW International Champion? Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Takesoup | @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/jTI0ApUAQ8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025

Kenny Omega gains momentum, but Don Callis strikes again with the distraction! Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Takesoup | @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/M3tX1Cmds8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898927362504368426