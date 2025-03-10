wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Captures International Title At AEW Revolution
We have a new AEW International Champion in Kenny Omega, who ended Konosuke Takeshita’s title reign at AEW Revolution. Omega defeated Takeshita in a lengthy match at Sunday’s PPV, winning the International Title in the process. Don Callis tried to stop Omega from getting the win by blocking the One Winged Angel after a V Trigger to Takeshita, but Omega was still able to pin the champion with a crucifix to win the match and the title.
This marks Omega’s first run with the AEW International Championship and ends Takeshita’s reign at 148 days. He won the title from Will Ospreay at AEW WrestleDream in October 2024. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.
TAKESHITA V OMEGA! Can Kenny Omega become your NEW AEW International Champion?!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Takesoup | @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/ixIIrRONfh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
Can Konosuke Takeshita fend off Kenny Omega and remain AEW International Champion?
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Takesoup | @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/jTI0ApUAQ8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
Typical Don Callis behavior at ringside.
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Takesoup | @KennyOmegamanX | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/RUpCMJL984
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
Kenny Omega gains momentum, but Don Callis strikes again with the distraction!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Takesoup | @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/M3tX1Cmds8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
Onto the EDGE of the table!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Takesoup | @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/V1QzD8ApWj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
Kenny Omega sends Konosuke Takeshita FLYING!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Takesoup | @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/k9zeRTJe2A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898927362504368426
AND NEW #AEW International Champion!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/HBClLfM3Nf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
Your NEW AEW International Champion KENNY OMEGA with the title held high!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/QrGiCxG0c4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why Cody Rhodes Using F-Bomb During Elimination Chamber Wasn’t a Big Deal
- Kevin Nash Explains Why Hulk Hogan Is One Of the Best Workers Of All-Time
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince