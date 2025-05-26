Kenny Omega To Defend International Title In Four-Way Match At AEW Fyter Fest

Kenny Omega will put his AEW International Championship on the line at AEW Fyter Fest on June 4th, with a mini-tournament to determine his opponents. It was announced at Sunday’s Double Or Nothing that Omega will defend his title at the four-hour live show and that tournament matches will be held on this week’s Dynamite and Collision to determine his opponents.

The matches are as follows:

AEW Dynamite 5/28/25

* Brody King vs. Josh Alexander

AEW Collision 5/31/25

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

Hechicero vs. Mascara Dorada