Kenny Omega To Defend International Title In Four-Way Match At AEW Fyter Fest

May 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Fyter Fest 6-4-25 Image Credit: AEW

Kenny Omega will put his AEW International Championship on the line at AEW Fyter Fest on June 4th, with a mini-tournament to determine his opponents. It was announced at Sunday’s Double Or Nothing that Omega will defend his title at the four-hour live show and that tournament matches will be held on this week’s Dynamite and Collision to determine his opponents.

The matches are as follows:
AEW Dynamite 5/28/25
* Brody King vs. Josh Alexander

AEW Collision 5/31/25
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander
Hechicero vs. Mascara Dorada

