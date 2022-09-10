wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Interview with Swerve Strickland Postponed For ‘Unfortunate Circumstances’
In a post on Twitter, Swerve Strickland announced that his scheduled interview with Kenny Omega on the Swerve City Podcast has been postponed. The reason given was ‘unfortunate circumstances.’ Omega was recently suspended from AEW, along with the Young Bucks, CM Punk, Ace Steel and others pending an investigation into the brawl after All Out.
Swerve wrote: “Due to unfortunate circumstances the interview with Kenny Omega, has been postponed to a later date. Stay tuned for a rescheduled appearance in the future. Our next guest will be announced Monday 12pm.”
