Kenny Omega Interview with Swerve Strickland Postponed For ‘Unfortunate Circumstances’

September 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Kenny Omega Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Swerve Strickland announced that his scheduled interview with Kenny Omega on the Swerve City Podcast has been postponed. The reason given was ‘unfortunate circumstances.’ Omega was recently suspended from AEW, along with the Young Bucks, CM Punk, Ace Steel and others pending an investigation into the brawl after All Out.

Swerve wrote: “Due to unfortunate circumstances the interview with Kenny Omega, has been postponed to a later date. Stay tuned for a rescheduled appearance in the future. Our next guest will be announced Monday 12pm.

Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Joseph Lee

