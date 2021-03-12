Kenny Omega Issues Statement On The Failed Explosion At AEW Revolution

As we previously reported, Kenny Omega was said to be “furious” following the conclusion of AEW Revolution, when the explosives that were set to end the show didn’t go off as they were supposed to. The result was an ending that has been widely criticized online. In a statement to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega commented on the failed explosion and the disappointment caused by it.

He said: “Yeah, it was really deflating to do so much preparation, test the explosions, have them be impressive in the rehearsal, and then have it be something so much different than what was promised. It made me appreciate everyone who worked hard and did their part even more, though. But like you said, we really wanted to have a good one, and we added real barbed wire to help with the feeling of danger so we really risked a lot. Again, I loved the match, glad we did it, sucks about the finale.“