wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Issues Warning to Jungle Boy

June 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kenny Omega Impact Wrestling

– Following last night’s backstage brawl with Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite, AEW World champion Kenny Omega issued a warning to Jungle Boy ahead of their upcoming title matchup. Omega tweeted, “I’m sick of the cheap shots and sucker punches. Next week, I’m gonna be all up in it, Jungle Boy.”

Omega defends his championship against Jungle Boy on a special Saturday edition of Dynamite on June 26. It will air live on TNT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jungle Boy, Kenny Omega, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading