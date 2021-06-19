Kenny Omega Issues Warning to Jungle Boy

– Following last night’s backstage brawl with Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite, AEW World champion Kenny Omega issued a warning to Jungle Boy ahead of their upcoming title matchup. Omega tweeted, “I’m sick of the cheap shots and sucker punches. Next week, I’m gonna be all up in it, Jungle Boy.”

Omega defends his championship against Jungle Boy on a special Saturday edition of Dynamite on June 26. It will air live on TNT.