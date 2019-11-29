wrestling / News
Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley Lights Out Match From AEW Full Gear Reportedly Under Investigation By Maryland Athletic Commission
November 29, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that former WCW announcer Chris Cruise contacted the Maryland State Athletic Commission regarding the Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley Lights Out match at Full Gear on November 9th and asked about the rules related to blading, matches continuing after a performer is bleeding, etc.
He was reportedly told by the commission that wrestlers are prohibited from lacerating themselves or their opponents or introducing blood into the match. They also said they were at the match and that a doctor was assigned to the show, and that they are formally investigating the match and can’t comment further.
