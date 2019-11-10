wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Defeats Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear In Bloody Match Involving Barbed Wire, Mouse Traps, More (Pics, Video)
Jon Moxley defeated Kenny Omega in a wild, unsanctioned match at AEW Full Gear. The match featured blood, barbed wire, mouse traps, tables, glass, and more. Photos and video are below.
Moxley is focused and is gonna prove a point tonight! pic.twitter.com/b2ymJFUN1C
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
Couldn't have said it any better ourselves. @JonMoxley is dishing out the violence! pic.twitter.com/J8ITJ1nwhm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
.@KennyOmegamanX going full throttle! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/dr6Rwxo1oT
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
.@JonMoxley is in his element. Trust him. #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/vrNWyNdS8v
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
Kenny's getting a taste of what life's like in @JonMoxley's world… #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/0Ihf9nlR1i
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
Omega putting a new meaning to the nickname "The Cleaner" pic.twitter.com/m1VlyOPMya
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
Steel thy broomstick! @KennyOmegamanX showing a whole new side of The Cleaner! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/ioCQji4zhR
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
What in the hell?…… pic.twitter.com/ilxbMtjI9F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
Credit to @JonMoxley for absorbing all the punishment from @KennyOmegamanX! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/OgdqMB5ZfW
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
Snap Dragon suplex from @KennyOmegamanX! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/3163CNHA33
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
.@KennyOmegamanX will rise! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/hWwHuN1urf
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
Sky-high onto the shattered glass! pic.twitter.com/tLYgwLwRva
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
OH DEAR. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Y6jxcZZ0Dj
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
This isn't gonna end well for anyone #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/0zkghdTGKS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
OHHHHHH DEAR. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/4HnC7Nbsc8
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
Goodbye and GOOD NIGHT! @KennyOmegamanX plasters Moxley with the V-Trigger! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/mLB8CkxMc9
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
Well, I guess @JonMoxley is helping the ring crew pack down faster at the end of the night? pic.twitter.com/BGDtQlixHX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
And even after all of THAT, there's still plenty of gas left in @JonMoxley's tank to be outraged that the match was unsanctioned! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/zxit7jx6Ov
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
Unsanctioned, unstoppable @JonMoxley. #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/r4vBekBqge
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Angles and Finishes for Raw TV Tapings in Manchester (SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Had ‘Significant’ Plans for Shayna Baszler on the Main Roster, NXT TV Deal Threw Plans ‘Out the Window’
- Dave Lagana on NWA’s Current Business Model Not Being Sustainable, How to Make it Work
- Kenny Omega Suggests Story Of Being Stopped Entering Japan Is ‘Way Worse’ Than Reported