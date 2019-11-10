wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Defeats Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear In Bloody Match Involving Barbed Wire, Mouse Traps, More (Pics, Video)

November 9, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Jon Moxley Kenny Omega AEW Full Gear

Jon Moxley defeated Kenny Omega in a wild, unsanctioned match at AEW Full Gear. The match featured blood, barbed wire, mouse traps, tables, glass, and more. Photos and video are below.

