Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada Get Best Bout of the Year From Tokyo Sports
Tokyo Sports has revealed their list of award winners for 2018, which you can see below via The Wrestling Observer. Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada won best bout for their match at NJPW Dominion. Elsewhere, Hiroshi Tanahashi won MVP of the year, his first time winning it since 2014 and fourth time overall. He had eighteen votes, ahead of Okada (12) and Omega (3). Other awards include:
Best Technique: Tetsuya Naito
Best Tag Team: Shuji Ishikawa and Suwama (AJPW)
Fighting Spirit: Kaito Kiyomiya (Pro Wrestling NOAH)
Joshi wrestler of the year: Tsukasa Fujimoto (Ice Ribbon)
Rookie of the Year: Utami Hayashishita (Stardom)
Meanwhile, Naomichi Marufuji won a special award for his 20th anniversary event, which featured him in a match with Hideo Itami.
It was announced today that I’ve won “Best Bout” for my match at Dominion with Okada. From what I’m told it’s the first time in 22 years the same pairing has won back to back awards. The last two were Misawa/Kobashi. Very, very humbled to be in that kind of company.
