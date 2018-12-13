Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada Get Best Bout of the Year From Tokyo Sports

Tokyo Sports has revealed their list of award winners for 2018, which you can see below via The Wrestling Observer. Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada won best bout for their match at NJPW Dominion. Elsewhere, Hiroshi Tanahashi won MVP of the year, his first time winning it since 2014 and fourth time overall. He had eighteen votes, ahead of Okada (12) and Omega (3). Other awards include:

Best Technique: Tetsuya Naito

Best Tag Team: Shuji Ishikawa and Suwama (AJPW)

Fighting Spirit: Kaito Kiyomiya (Pro Wrestling NOAH)

Joshi wrestler of the year: Tsukasa Fujimoto (Ice Ribbon)

Rookie of the Year: Utami Hayashishita (Stardom)

Meanwhile, Naomichi Marufuji won a special award for his 20th anniversary event, which featured him in a match with Hideo Itami.