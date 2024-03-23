Kenny Omega Says Kurt Angle Is His Favorite Wrestler, Angle Responds

During a recent stream on Twitch, Kenny Omega rewatched Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio from Summerslam 2002 and said Angle is his favorite wrestler.

He said: “I do think that Kurt Angle is the greatest…I can’t even say just in-ring. For me, he is the most complete wrestler of all time. He’s my favorite. He’s my go-to guy to study, for me. Being an athletic guy that wants to be able to mesh well with every wrestling style. I’m also […] I’m not afraid to embarrass myself or do silly things and that’s what I love about what Kurt did on TV.”

Angle replied on Twitter: “Much respect Kenny. Hope to meet you one day!! #itstrue”