Kenny Omega & Kurt Angle Weigh In On Tweet Asking Which Of Them Is Better

The question of whether Kenny Omega or peak-level Kurt Angle is better circled the internet today, and both wrestling stars weighed in on the topic. The Element Games Twitter account posted a side-by-side of Omega and Angle and asked who was better between them, which prompted responses from the two (among many others).

Angle noted that “That’s a tough one!!!!,” while Omega had a bit more definitive of a response. The AEW star wrote:

“I don’t study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt. He’s the best for a reason. I take the L – but it’d be a heck of match”