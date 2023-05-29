wrestling / News
Kenny Omega & Kurt Angle Weigh In On Tweet Asking Which Of Them Is Better
The question of whether Kenny Omega or peak-level Kurt Angle is better circled the internet today, and both wrestling stars weighed in on the topic. The Element Games Twitter account posted a side-by-side of Omega and Angle and asked who was better between them, which prompted responses from the two (among many others).
Angle noted that “That’s a tough one!!!!,” while Omega had a bit more definitive of a response. The AEW star wrote:
“I don’t study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt. He’s the best for a reason. I take the L – but it’d be a heck of match”
I don’t study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt. He’s the best for a reason. I take the L – but it’d be a heck of match 😉 https://t.co/jkHoGujPgH
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 29, 2023
That’s a tough one!!!! https://t.co/yLfRJxmJwn
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 27, 2023
