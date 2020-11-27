Kenny Omega Launches New Supplement Line

Kenny Omega has jumped into the supplement business, announcing the launch of his brand on Thursday. Omega posted to Twitter to announce the launch of his new RECON1 line. Omega posted:

“Well, today’s the day and I’ve officially launched my own supplement line with REDCON1. The flavor, V-TRIGGER, tastes a lot like Lemonheads. So if you’re into that, this is up your alley! In other news, happy thanksgiving!”