Kenny Omega Launches New Supplement Line
November 26, 2020 | Posted by
Kenny Omega has jumped into the supplement business, announcing the launch of his brand on Thursday. Omega posted to Twitter to announce the launch of his new RECON1 line. Omega posted:
“Well, today’s the day and I’ve officially launched my own supplement line with REDCON1. The flavor, V-TRIGGER, tastes a lot like Lemonheads. So if you’re into that, this is up your alley! In other news, happy thanksgiving!”
Well, today’s the day and I’ve officially launched my own supplement line with REDCON1. The flavor, V-TRIGGER, tastes a lot like Lemonheads. So if you’re into that, this is up your alley! In other news, happy thanksgiving! https://t.co/5iHjSMqC8t pic.twitter.com/knQQLR5kCB
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 27, 2020
