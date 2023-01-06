Kenny Omega Looking to Defend IWGP US Title In NJPW and AEW, Names Possible Opponents

Kenny Omega is hoping to defend his newly-won IWGP US Championship on both American and Japanese shores, and has named some potential opponents. Omega, who defeated Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to win the title, spoke with Tokyo Sports about his future plans as champion. You can check out some highlights below:

On his IWGP US Title defenses: “I want to [defend the title in] either New Japan or AEW. When I was the US champion, I did a lot of defenses in Japan. So I want to do it not only in the United States, but also in Japan.”

On wanting a match with Shingo Takagi: “Someday, I want to try with Shingo Takagi. Kenny & Keisuke Ishii and Takagi & YAMATO, [which happened] at DDG (Osaka on June 5, 2012) before I went to New Japan for the first time, [was] great. It was an interesting match. Ever since then, I thought I would be able to have a good singles match with him. I didn’t have a chance when I was in New Japan, but now Takagi is also on top. I think it’s the best timing.”

On other potential opponents: “For example, [El] Desperado has been working really hard lately. Then there are other wrestlers who aren’t heavyweights, like Hiromu [Takahashi].”