Kenny Omega Looks Back At Match With Tomohiro Ishii On Eight-Year Anniversary

Kenny Omega battled Tomohiro Ishii in NJPW eight years ago today, and the AEW star reflected on the match on social media. Omega defeated Ishii at NJPW G1 Special on July 2nd, 2017 to become the first IWGP US Champion. He posted to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on the match, writing:

“I don’t even recognize this guy. And I don’t mean Ishii. He’s the same. What a guy.”

He edited the post after and wrote:

“The speed. The agility. That never say die attitude… Yeah, Red Shoes really is something, ain’t he? (Edited for time and content)”

