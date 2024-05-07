wrestling / News
Kenny Omega to Make an Important Announcement on Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW announced that injured EVP Kenny Omega will be making an important announcement on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Omega was on the receiving end of an attack last week by The Elite in his hometown of Winnipeg.
Tomorrow’s Dynamite will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland vs. Brody King
* Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta
* Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron
* Swerve Strickland face-to-face with Christian Cage
* We’ll hear from Serena Deeb
* EVP Kenny Omega Kenny Omega will have an important announcement
