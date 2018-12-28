Various News: Lineup For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling, Kenny Omega Marathon on AXS TV

– AXS is currently airing a Kenny Omega marathon that started at 2 PM ET. Here’s the schedule:

2pE – G1 Climax 26 Final – Kenny Omega vs. Hirooki Goto

3pE – Wrestle Kingdom 11 – IWGP Heavyweight Championship – Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada

4pE – Dominion 2017 – IWGP Heavyweight Championship – Omega vs. Okada

5pE – G1 Special in USA – IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Final –Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii

6pE – Wrestle Kingdom 12 – IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship – Omega vs. Chris Jericho

7pE – New Beginning in Sapporo 2018 – IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship – Omega vs. Jay White

8pE – Dominion 2018 – IWGP Heavyweight Championship – Omega vs. Okada (2 hr)

10pE – G1 Special in San Francisco – IWGP Heavyweight Championship – Omega vs. Cody

11pE – King of Pro-Wrestling 2018 – IWGP Heavyweight Championship – Omega vs. Cody vs. Kota Ibushi

AXS TV said in a press release: “Join IWGP Heavyweight Champion and “Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega as he revisits his journey toward becoming the champion and defending the belt at Wrestle Kingdom 13 as host of the 10-hour “Kenny Omega-thon” special on Friday, Dec. 28 starting at 2pE/11aP on AXS TV.

The marathon kicks off with Omega’s historic feat as the first non-Japanese wrestler to win the G1 Climax tournament in 2016, which set him on the path to the heavyweight title, and also features Omega’s acclaimed trilogy of matches with Kazuchika Okada; his run as IWGP U.S. Champion, including the highly publicized match with Chris Jericho at last year’s Wrestle Kingdom; and his current reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Leading up to AXS TV’s premiere of Wrestle Kingdom 13 on Jan. 4 at 8pE/5pP, the network will air a late-night strip of the best of Wrestle Kingdom on weeknights at 5aE/2aP starting Friday, Dec. 7. Highlights include headlining matches from the last five Wrestle Kingdom Events including: Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi’s trilogy from 2013, 2015 and 2016; Okada’s battles with Tetsuya Naito from 2014 and 2018; Naito vs. Tanahashi from 2017 and many more.

– Here’s the lineup for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which will be the final episode on POP TV and the go-home show for the Homecoming PPV.

*Impact Champion Johnny Impact & Bruian Cage vs. Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr.

*The Rascalz & Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. OVE & Sami Callihan & Matt Sydal & Ethan Page.

*Eli Drake to address Homecoming PPV.

*Allie vs. Kiera Hogan.

*The Desi Hit Squad vs. KM & Fallah Bahh.