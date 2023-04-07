Kenny Omega Meets With Middle School Wrestling Club In Brooklyn

Kenny Omega is the latest wrestling star to visit the KIPP AMP Middle School Wrestling Club. Victor Taylor Perry, the English teacher who started the club in 2021, shared videos of the AEW star visiting with students of the club in Brooklyn on Thursday, as you can see below.

Several other stars have visited the school in the past year-plus including Swerve In Our Glory, Sasha Banks, and WWE stars Big E, Cedric Alexander, and Titus O’Neil. Omega told the kids (per Wrestling Inc):

“I really wanted to meet each and every one of you, in person. Sometimes, we wrestlers have bad days, right? But to see you guys watching my stuff, and see you cheering and smiling and laughing and all that stuff? It really made my day on whatever day it was. It was burned into my memory because that was incredible. Such an uplifting moment. Thank you. Geez, I’m like the guest here.”