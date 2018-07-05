Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Kenny Omega: It’s A Missed Opportunity If I Couldn’t Work With WWE

July 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
kenny omega roh tv

Kenny Omega was recently on The Ross Report (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), and spoke about possibly working with WWE down the line…

On WWE: “I’ve been keeping up to date on kind of the goings on and I always at the very least look at the highlights of every show, both brands, 205 Live, and even the NXT stuff. I’m really happy for everyone that’s doing well there. I was able to work in a fantastic program with The New Day [at E3] and they really brought something special to that sort of feud because all three of those guys are very special athletes, they’re very special performers. They have a special kind of charisma. They know how to work the people, work for cameras, work for the TV. When I think about the possibilities of what it would be like if I could ever mix it up with some of those guys it gets me excited. Because they are a lot of great performers.”

On Possibly Working With WWE: “A lot of the guys that even though they came up through the indies you know we were in different stages of our lives and we never mixed it up together. I could say you know if I could work with Seth Rollins at some point in time that would be a lot of fun. So when I think about the possibilities of stuff like that it does get me excited. Now every promotion has so many good guys. There’s really no way I would have a bad time going almost anywhere because the depth of the talent is just so deep. WWE right now has a very great collection of talent with guys and I would feel like it’s a missed opportunity if I couldn’t work with them at some point.”

article topics :

Kenny Omega, NJPW, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading