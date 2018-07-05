Kenny Omega: It’s A Missed Opportunity If I Couldn’t Work With WWE

Kenny Omega was recently on The Ross Report (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), and spoke about possibly working with WWE down the line…

On WWE: “I’ve been keeping up to date on kind of the goings on and I always at the very least look at the highlights of every show, both brands, 205 Live, and even the NXT stuff. I’m really happy for everyone that’s doing well there. I was able to work in a fantastic program with The New Day [at E3] and they really brought something special to that sort of feud because all three of those guys are very special athletes, they’re very special performers. They have a special kind of charisma. They know how to work the people, work for cameras, work for the TV. When I think about the possibilities of what it would be like if I could ever mix it up with some of those guys it gets me excited. Because they are a lot of great performers.”

On Possibly Working With WWE: “A lot of the guys that even though they came up through the indies you know we were in different stages of our lives and we never mixed it up together. I could say you know if I could work with Seth Rollins at some point in time that would be a lot of fun. So when I think about the possibilities of stuff like that it does get me excited. Now every promotion has so many good guys. There’s really no way I would have a bad time going almost anywhere because the depth of the talent is just so deep. WWE right now has a very great collection of talent with guys and I would feel like it’s a missed opportunity if I couldn’t work with them at some point.”