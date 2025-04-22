Kenny Omega Says Mixed Tag Team Tournament Is Discussed ‘Every Now And Then’ In AEW

Kenny Omega says that the notion of a mixed tag team tournament comes up occasionally in AEW. AEW has had a few such matches in the past, and Omega was asked about the potential of a mixed tag tournament down the line while streaming on Twitch.

“I keep hearing every now and then, it’s tossed around,” Omega said (per Fightful). “Every now and then in AEW the ramblings of having a mixed tag matches tournament. I keep hearing the possibility of maybe doing this tournament.”

He continued, “I’d put more thought into what a tag team would look like rather than what a singles would look like. Someone had said Mayu Iwatani, that would be cool to have her and someone team up Starlight kid and someone team up. Those are two of my favorites from Stardom, for sure, right now. Countless others. Chihiro Hashimoto, she is incredible, too.”

Omega is the current AEW International Champion, retaining the title in a three-way match with Ricochet and Mike Bailey at AEW Dynasty.