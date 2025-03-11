wrestling / News
Kenny Omega, MJF Appearances Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega and MJF are both set to speak on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that both stars will speak in segments following the events of Revolution this past weekend. Omega won the AEW International Championship from Konosuke Takeshita on the show, while MJF lost to Hangman Page.
The two segments are the first announced for Wednesday’s episode, which airs on TBS.
THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/12!#AEWDynamite
Fresno, CA
LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS + MAX!
We’ll hear from the NEW AEW International Champion @KennyOmegamanX live on Wednesday!
Don’t miss the first @AEWonTV appearance of the First Ever AEW Grand Slam Champion!
Wednesday Night at 8/7c… pic.twitter.com/AwTkAyos7i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2025
THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/12#AEWDynamite
Fresno, CA
LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax
We'll Hear from MJF, LIVE Wednesday Night!
What will @The_MJF have to say following his #AEWRevolution match against Hangman Page?
LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on TBS + Streaming on MAX! pic.twitter.com/kSOOLpF1kj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Maven on How Much More He Was Paid for Wrestling Triple H in 2004, Serving as Raw GM
- Jeff Jarrett Lays Out Scenario Where John Cena Turns Babyface At WWE WrestleMania 41
- Scott Steiner Recalls Starting Food Fights in Attempts to Get Fired From WWE in 1990s
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill