Kenny Omega, MJF Appearances Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega and MJF are both set to speak on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that both stars will speak in segments following the events of Revolution this past weekend. Omega won the AEW International Championship from Konosuke Takeshita on the show, while MJF lost to Hangman Page.

The two segments are the first announced for Wednesday’s episode, which airs on TBS.

THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/12!#AEWDynamite

Fresno, CA

LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS + MAX! We’ll hear from the NEW AEW International Champion @KennyOmegamanX live on Wednesday! Don’t miss the first @AEWonTV appearance of the First Ever AEW Grand Slam Champion! Wednesday Night at 8/7c… pic.twitter.com/AwTkAyos7i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2025