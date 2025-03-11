wrestling / News

Kenny Omega, MJF Appearances Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 3-12-25 Kenny Omega Image Credit: AEW

Kenny Omega and MJF are both set to speak on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that both stars will speak in segments following the events of Revolution this past weekend. Omega won the AEW International Championship from Konosuke Takeshita on the show, while MJF lost to Hangman Page.

The two segments are the first announced for Wednesday’s episode, which airs on TBS.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega, MJF, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading