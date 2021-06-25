Kenny Omega & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Kenny Omega will compete in a six-man tag match on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following matches were announced on this week’s episode for next Thursday’s show:

* Team Callis (Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers) vs. Team Dreamer (Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin)

* TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams

The show airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Twitch.