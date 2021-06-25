wrestling / News
Kenny Omega & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Kenny Omega will compete in a six-man tag match on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following matches were announced on this week’s episode for next Thursday’s show:
* Team Callis (Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers) vs. Team Dreamer (Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin)
* TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack
* Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams
The show airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Twitch.
BREAKING: @TheDonCallis's team of @KennyOmegamanX, @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG will face @THETOMMYDREAMER's team of @TheMooseNation, @TheSamiCallihan and @SuperChrisSabin NEXT WEEK on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/GUL4snT6ll
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 25, 2021
