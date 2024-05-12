Kenny Omega Names His Most Underrated Matches In AEW

Kenny Omega recently weighed in on which of his matches from AEW are the most underrated. Omega was asked the question on a recent Twitch stream and shared his thoughts on the matter, naming two bouts in particular.

“Underrated match I’ve had in AEW? There’s two that come to mind right away,” Omega said (per Fightful). “My first match against Christian and the Iron Man Match against PAC.”

Omega faced PAC in the Iron Man match in question on the February 26th, 2020 episode of Dynamite. His match against Christian Cage was on the first episode of AEW Rampage and saw Cage capture the Impact World Championship from Omega.