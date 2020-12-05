wrestling / News
Various News: Kenny Omega Named AEW Wrestler of the Week, WrestlePro Alaska Sets April Card
New AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the AEW Wrestler of the Week. AEW named Omega the WOTW after he defeated Jon Moxley for the title on this week’s Dynamite:
👀 @KennyOmegamanX took down the reigning AEW World Champion making him our #WrestleroftheWeek pic.twitter.com/pqFpiKmpXH
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 4, 2020
– WrestlePro Alaska has released the lineup for its April 3, 2021 show. The show takes place in Soldotna, Alaska and has the following card:
* Seven-Way Soldotna Street Fight: Micah Taylor vs. Chris Wilde vs. Nikos Rikos vs. Shawn Donavan vs. Bryson Axl vs. Wayward vs. Elia Baratz
* Fallah Bahh & Zach Gowen vs. The Nasty Gentlemen
* Cheeseburger vs. Aleki
* Deonn Rusman vs. John Walters
* The Amazing Graysons vs. Matt Cross & LSG
* Serena Deeb vs. Freya The Slaya
* Jerry Bishop vs. Vargas
SOLDOTNA! Head over to https://t.co/QVca0oMy0A or https://t.co/WsN3LNEb5e for the full card for your stop on the #NorthernExpansion tour. #WrestleProAlaska
Tix: https://t.co/8iWI5z6Psz pic.twitter.com/LMpmHUScQP
— 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 (@WrestlePro) December 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- NXT Takeover Media Call: Triple H On WWE Being Open to Crossovers, Pat Patterson Memories, More
- Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Insistent’ On Doing Tribute to the Troops
- Liv Morgan on Being Nervous Before Crashing Lana and Lashley’s Wedding, How the Riott Squad Changed Her Life
- Chyna’s Former Manager Reveals Her Reaction To Finding Out About Triple H and Stephanie McMahon