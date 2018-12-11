Kenny Omega Names His Video Game Heroes, Top Game of 2018

– Kenny Omega spoke with Geek.com about his nomination at the 2018 Gamers’ Choice Awards and more. Highlights are below:

On being nominated for Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete): “It just goes to show how accessible everything and everyone is. I spend most of my time in Asia, but no matter what stream I turn up on, people from around the world can see me. It’s a wonderful thing and I’m glad I can be amongst the rest of these other famous dudes from all walks of life.”

On what games he’s rooting for at the awards: “I make a yearly top 10 for Giant Bomb, so I’m kinda biased towards the entries on my list. Rooting for Monster Hunter World, Dead Cells, Spider-Man, Celeste, and The Missing.”

On his video game heroes: “Wow, now that you mention it, most are in Smash Bros.! Kirby, Ness, Luigi, Mega Man, Zack Fair, maybe Sans!”

On which games inspire him the most: “For wrestling, I had some obvious Street Fighter ties. Most of them might be from Street Fighter, actually. Hmm, but there are actually a few moves based off of Mother as well. I take inspiration from all sorts of games though –Resident Evil for example. Even though it’s a horror game, I’ve found inspiration in Albert Wesker’s character. Persona and Chrono Trigger too. I tend to try to draw inspiration from games that are timeless, so that way when I apply it to matches they may (hopefully/luckily) end up that way too.”

On his top game of 2018 thus far: “Undertale – but if that’s cheating, Monster Hunter World.”

On his advice for fans who want to break into wrestling: “Once you focus on your dreams, really home in on your goal, the negativity around you just becomes faint background noise. The journey may be lonely at first, but you’ll meet new friends with the same motivations and the world of ridicule and doubt that you came from won’t even exist anymore.”

On his Super Smash Bros. Ultimate main: “It was always Kirby, but the new characters really excite me, especially King K. Rool, Incineroar, and Joker.”