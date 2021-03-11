wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Nearly Gets Dropped By Christian On AEW Dynamite (Clips)
Christian’s AEW Dynamite debut was sidetracked by Kenny Omega, who very nearly got taken down by the new AEW star. Tonight’s show saw Christian scheduled to come out to discuss his return, only to have Omega, the Good Brothers, and Don Callis come out. The foursome mocked Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, which led to Kingston coming down to the ring.
That led to Kingston and Moxley brawling Omega and the Brothers. Christian then came down after Omega was left alone. There was some back and forth and Omega offered a handshake, which Christian declined. Omega swungf and Christian went for the Unprettier, only to be saved by Callis.
When you tell a brawler, a pure fighter like @MadKing1981 not to fight. He's gonna throw down. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/1STJdm6lF1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021
A free shot for @MadKing1981? Hey, why not! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/UKTM7QE6zl
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 11, 2021
.@Christian4Peeps & @KennyOmegamanX meet face to face!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/nJOFkShrsA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021
Not sure that's how @Christian4Peeps saw his debut going but he ended up with the AEW World Championship belt so…. 👀 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3NLRQ2XjFh
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 11, 2021
And just look at what @Christian4Peeps has found… #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/3nNlugUFd0
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 11, 2021
