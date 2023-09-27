Kenny Omega Calls Out Negative Fans Over Jade Cargill Joining WWE, Says Wrestlers Are Supportive

As previously reported, Jade Cargill has officially signed with WWE for a multi-year deal and reported to the Performance Center yesterday. While there has been a lot of positive comments from a variety of fans, some have been negative. In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega said that wrestlers are very supportive when their co-workers change companies and thinks fans need to do the same.

He wrote: “This may be news to a lot of fans out there,but when one wrestler goes from one company to another, we tend to always wish them the best and cheer for them while they embark on their new journey. Genuinely. It’s embarrassing and shameful that some fans aren’t capable of the same.”