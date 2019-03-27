Kenny Omega Says He Rarely Goes Back to Watch His Own Matches, Discusses Being Shy About His Documentary

– Post Wrestling and John Pollock recently interviewed wrestling superstar Kenny Omega, who was talking about his upcoming documentary Omega Man. Below is a video and some highlights.

Kenny Omega on his current role as an AEW executive: “Right now, it’s just like, even if it’s just a matter of securing particular talent that we really want to get. OK, we got that talent. Now, that talent needs a visa. Now that talent needs some paperwork done. Now that talent needs that scheduling done, etc., etc. Now we need to secure the building, the licenses, everything. There’s so many layers to things that people don’t realize go into doing a show, especially when the onus is on you, who has to work as a performer on said show as well. But we’re making sure to do it well in advance, so we can just focus purely on putting forth the best and most entertaining product when May 25 rolls around at MGM Grand.”

Kenny Omega on it being rare to watch his own matches: “It’s very rare that I watch my matches. But there are times, for example, at the Tokyo Dome, we will finish at the show. And I’m usually the last guy that leaves the arena. And I’ll eat after with my friends or whatever. When I come back home, there’s the same day broadcast where they will usually play the semi and the main event on TV in an edited fashion. So, since it’s on somewhat live, post-live, near-live, I do watch that. But I never really going back on the streaming service and watch my things, unless I did something new and watch how it came out. Do I leave it on the cutting-room floor at that point, or is it something I can button up and make look better? Aside from that, even with just the documentaries, I’m a shy guy. I feel embarrassed. So, it’s strange to watch myself.”

Kenny Omega on his documentary: I watched a very rough cut, and I was actually given the full version of the documentary during my flight. I was just tired, so I fell asleep on that flight. I haven’t been able to see it yet. I’m afraid to see it because I’m used to being the subject of a wrestling match maybe, or a pro wrestling feature that’s very based in the world of pro wrestling. But now, to be in something completely different, which is a documentary, which just so happens to be about me in my pro wrestling role in Kenny Omega, that’s new and exciting but scary. I’ve got a lot of friends and family who are eager to watch. It just goes back to me being real shy and ‘hehehe. Leave me alone.'”

If using the above quotes, please use a h/t for 411mania.com for the transcription.