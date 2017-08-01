ROH Issues Correction: Kenny Omega Not Defending IWGP US Title at Global Wars 2017: Chicago

– It was announced yesterday that Kenny Omega would be defending the IWGP US Title at the Global Wars 2017: Chicago event.

That Is not the case, as Ring of Honor issued the following correction…

Ring of Honor issues a correction Tuesday Morning regarding yesterday’s announcement for the Global Wars event in Chicago.

It was announced in error that Kenny Omega would be defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. However, at this time, there is no confirmation on the US title being defended on October 15th.

Nonetheless, it is indeed confirmed that Kenny Omega will be competing at this event, as well as the Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Cody, and many other stars from NJPW and ROH in what will be a very special night for Chicago.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning (8/2/17) at 10AM ET for Ringside Members and Friday morning (8/4/17) at 10AM ET for the general public. Stay tuned to rohwrestling.com for more updates and information regarding the Global Wars tour and other great Ring of Honor events to come.